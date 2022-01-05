Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Stock Price Up 25%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD) shares rose 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Thermwood Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

