Thorstarter (XRUNE) Price Tops $0.22

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $18.08 million and $1.96 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00073156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.65 or 0.08150445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00078003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.32 or 1.00101369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using US dollars.

