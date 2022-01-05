Tiger King Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $2.43 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.55 or 0.07976520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.94 or 0.99895087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.