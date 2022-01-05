TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $44,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 247,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.56 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.