TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 43,300 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Carlisle Companies worth $52,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

CSL stock opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.71. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

