TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $31.19 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $31,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -378.77 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 658,302 shares worth $120,807,645. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

