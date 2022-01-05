TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $45.70 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of GFL Environmental worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

GFL stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

