TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,725 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Proto Labs worth $38,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.50. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.