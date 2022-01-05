TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,256,600 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Rush Street Interactive worth $41,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,645 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

