TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 65,216 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,216 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $48,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the second quarter worth $525,000.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

