TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $38,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 22.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $232.65 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,866 shares of company stock worth $7,740,190. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

