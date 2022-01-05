Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,010. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

