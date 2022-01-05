Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.33

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.21, with a volume of 34241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.46.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

