TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. In the past one year, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

