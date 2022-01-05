Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,867,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,039,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,130. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.98.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

