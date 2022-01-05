Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.68

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

