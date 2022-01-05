TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.03

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 49950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in TPI Composites by 763.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.