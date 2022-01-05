Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,107. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $136.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.05 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.