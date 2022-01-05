Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 881% compared to the average volume of 428 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

