Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.96

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.96 and traded as low as C$19.93. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.10, with a volume of 164,771 shares.

TCL.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

