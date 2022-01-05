Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,500 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the November 30th total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $52,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,894 shares of company stock worth $9,731,112 over the last ninety days.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 437.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMCI stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.