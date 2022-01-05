Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $174.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

