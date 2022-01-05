Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $231,105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,793,000 after buying an additional 644,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

