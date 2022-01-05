Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.66 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in ITT by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

