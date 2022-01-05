Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,211 shares of company stock worth $10,059,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

