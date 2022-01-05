Treat DAO Trading 31.5% Lower This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.77 or 0.08099909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00076777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.20 or 1.00003016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

