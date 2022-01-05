Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 15,700.0% in December

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TBABF stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Coated Systems segment provides engineered solutions that focus on the sealing, protection, and safety of investments, process and people in demanding environments.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.