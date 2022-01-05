Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Up 15,700.0% in December

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of TBABF stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.