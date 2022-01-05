Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:TRL traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,808. The stock has a market cap of C$201.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Trilogy International Partners has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99.

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

