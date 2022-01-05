Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.
TSE:TRL traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,808. The stock has a market cap of C$201.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. Trilogy International Partners has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99.
