TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $11,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. 187,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

