Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $460,711.91 and approximately $9,489.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

