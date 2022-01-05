Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Michelle Gallagher Sells 2,106 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Triton International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.