Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Tronox posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Tronox stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tronox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

