True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.19

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 94676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $745.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

