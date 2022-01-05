Truist Financial Corp Buys 6,842 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $39,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $354.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

