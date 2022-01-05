Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $255.02 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

