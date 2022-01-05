Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $33,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.64.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

