Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $29,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 437,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 308,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 476,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $114.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

