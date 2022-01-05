Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,810 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $44,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08.

