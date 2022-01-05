Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,708,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 724,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,821,000 after acquiring an additional 120,266 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.80.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $361.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

