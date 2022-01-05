Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $196.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

