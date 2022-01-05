Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 812.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $702.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $752.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $741.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

