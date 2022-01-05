Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $163,000 in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

IMPL opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, Director Timothy S. Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

