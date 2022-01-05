Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $32,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,073.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

PNQI stock opened at $211.52 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $205.41 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.02.

