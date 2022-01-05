Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.54. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.