Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $591.13 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.48.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

