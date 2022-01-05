Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,215 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,708,873.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.