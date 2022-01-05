Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $235.00 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

