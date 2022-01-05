Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.51

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.51 and last traded at $72.53, with a volume of 42827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $814,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,483 shares of company stock worth $16,618,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

