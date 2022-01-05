UBS Group Boosts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $75.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.12.

NYSE:SEE opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

