UBS Group Lowers Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) to Sell

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKRTF. Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

